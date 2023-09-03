Abrogation of Article 370: Baramulla MP 'Secessionist, India Hating', Says Kashmiri Pandit Group

Amid the long-winded debate on the abrogation of Article 370 in Supreme Court, which is being heard by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, allegations of being “openly pro-Pakistan and India hating” have come up against Mohammed Akbar Lone, the lead petitioner in the case.

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh – were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

An application has been filed before the SC against Lone’s petition by a voluntary organisation called Roots in Kashmir, run by Kashmiri Pandits. Amit Raina, a managing trustee of the group, stated in his application dated September 1 that Lone, who is presently the Baramulla MP, is a “known supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K who support Pakistan”. He stated that the media has widely reported that Lone has used pro-Pakistan slogans on the floor of the J&K assembly in the past.

The MP of Baramulla and a leader of the National Conference, Lone was also an MLA for 16 years from 2002 to 2018. He has often been reported as shouting slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. He has allegedly spread “pro-Pakistan sentiment" and has never called himself as being Indian.

What does Pakistan currently want in Kashmir? To reverse Article 370 abrogation. Who is the lead petitioner in Article 370 Case? Openly pro-Pakistan, India hating, Mohammed Akbar Lone.

Raina stated in his application that Lone, when he was an MLA, shouted slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ inside the J&K assembly. Not only did he admit to shouting these slogans but also refused to render an apology. The applicant said this clearly indicates the dispensation of Lone and the political party he belongs to.

This time, people like him are yet again drawing the line for Pakistan by challenging the revocation of Article 370, Raina said. Their actions are contrary to the sovereignty and integrity of India and are in flagrant disrespect to the Constitution, to which Lone has sworn his allegiance, he added.

Raina further alleged that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is arguing against the abrogation of Article 370, is supporting Lone and other petitioners like him. Sibal who served as the minister of law and justice in the UPA-led regime is preventing the Constitution to be applied in its entirety to J&K, he added.