Action on NCP Leader's Sugar Mill: BJP MLC, Ministerial Colleague Spar in Maha Council Over Delay

Alleged delayed action on a sugar mill reportedly linked to Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar saw Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ram Shinde on Thursday taking on his colleague and cooperation minister Atul Save in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Shinde, through a calling attention motion, raised the issue of Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner not taking any action against Baramati Agro Ltd, a sugar mill linked to Pawar, who is the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Incidentally, Rohit Pawar had defeated Shinde in the 2019 Assembly polls. Shinde became an MLC in June last year.

”The Indapur-based Baramati Agro Ltd started its crushing before the designated date of October 15 when all the mills were supposed to start its crushing season. Despite several complaints, the sugar commissioner did not take any strong action against the mill,” Shinde said on House.

Save, in reply, said necessary action will be taken against the mill, adding there is already an FIR filed against its management.

Shinde, asserting that the sugar commissioner had taken five months to act against the mill, said there is no point in taking action so late.

Shinde also said the sugar commissioner and cooperation department swung into action only after he raised the issue, adding the FIRs and complaints were registered just couple of days back.

When Save tried to explain his stand, Shinde interrupted him by reiterating there was no strong action taken against the mill and claimed the sugar commissioner must be held responsible for such delay.

Save and Shinde argued on the issue for some time.

Save later said the sugar commissionerate will conduct an inquiry into the matter without the involvement of the sugar commissioner.

