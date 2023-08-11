'Adhir Ranjan Suspended From Lok Sabha on Flimsy Ground': Kharge Urges Jagdeep Dhankhar To ‘Protect Democracy’

Congress chief and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday, expressed his discontent over the suspension of his party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House of Parliament on ‘flimsy ground’. Kharge claimed that Chowdhury’s suspension was prompted by his mentioning of the term “Nirav Modi", where ‘Nirav’ merely translates to calm and silent in Hindi.

Chowdhury was suspended on Thursday from the House for making objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech while participating in the no-confidence discussion.

“He only said Nirav Modi. Nirav means ‘Shaant’ (quiet), and for that, he was suspended?” Kharge said to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

#WATCH | LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, “…He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said ‘Nirav Modi’. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?…" pic.twitter.com/La3xjqHpcD— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

He further urged Vice President Dhankhar to “protect the democracy" and intervein in revoking his party colleague’s suspension.

“He has been suspended on a flimsy ground… I am pleading with the vice president and the Chairman of the House that you have to protect democracy as he (Adhir) is in the public accounts committee, business advisory committee too, and the CBC selection. He has been deprived of all these institutions and if he is suspended, it’s not good,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier today, Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance met to discuss the suspension of the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and discuss the way ahead.

The Congress has termed the action against its floor leader “unbelievable" and “undemocratic".