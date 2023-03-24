Advice of Senior Leaders Matters in Governance, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Completing one year in office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in an exclusive interview to News18, brushed aside rumours on his leadership capabilities and said he welcomes advice from senior leaders in matters of governance.

Asked about the buzz over his official trips to Delhi, Dhami said: “Within three months of me taking the Chief Minister’s oath, I have been hearing (rumours). Those who have no work are the ones spreading rumours and I ignore them. I focus on the work given to me by PM Narendra Modi.”

At 47, Dhami in the youngest chief minister of the hill state, leading a battery of senior leaders, including former CMs. Dhami said his age comes in handy as senior leaders are happy to share their experiences and offer tips on governance.

“I give a patient ear to every senior leader and worker, and do whatever fits the bill,” he told News18.

Commenting on completing one year in office, the CM counted the law against forced conversions, law to check cheating in competitive exams and forming a draft committee for Uniform Civil Code as three major works of his government, besides providing 30% horizontal reservation to women in jobs.

“We won’t permit anyone trying to distort Uttarakhand’s unique culture and identity. I have given instructions to the police to conduct massive verification drives,” the Chief Minister said, speaking about the issue of demographic changes in the hill state.

He added that his government is focussing on making officials “accountable” and taking governance to the doorstep of the common man. “I make it a point to meet locals during morning walks whenever I am on the tour. I get crucial feedback in small chitchats.”

On the Joshimath crisis and its aftermath, particularly in the backdrop of the upcoming Char Dham yatra next month, Dhami assured that neither the pilgrims nor the local stakeholders will face any problems.

