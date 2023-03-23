After Anti-Modi, Now Posters Against Kejriwal Surface in Delhi; 'Don't Arrest Those Who Put it,' Says CM

Days after cops arrested three people for putting anti-modi posters in Delhi, now poster defaming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has surfaced in parts of the national capital.

According to reports, posters claiming Kejriwal as a “dishonest", “corrupt dictator", has been found, which had slogans like “remove Arvind Kejriwal, save Delhi" slogans written on it. The posters claimed that they were put up by BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, on Thursday urged the government n ot to arrest people, who had put up posters like that in Delhi.

“I have no objection to these people who have put up posters against me in Delhi. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested", the chief minister said, reported news agency ANI.

Kejriwal said, “I saw on social media what they have written, ‘Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao’. I don’t mind. I did not understand why their printer was seized and those people were arrested. That is not good."

The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of posters targeting him surfaced in the national capital, a day after posters against PM Narendra Modi had cropped up.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested several persons for allegedly putting up posters against PM Modi. The posters calling for the ouster of PM Modi with the slogan ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ were found pasted in several parts of the city.

The Delhi Chief Minister also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident.

“I don’t know why the Prime Minister is so scared. What difference will it make if some people paste the posters? Modi ji is fighting with the printing people and those who paste posters. It does not suit such a powerful Prime Minister of a great country would clash with the printing and the poster-pasting people", CM said.

(With inputs from ANI)

