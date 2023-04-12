After Congress Leadership, Nitish Kumar Meets Kejriwal, Discusses Oppn Unity

After meeting Congress leadership, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Nitish Kumar as part of his efforts to bring other opposition parties together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We will unite as many opposition parties as possible," Kumar after meeting Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the national capital today.

Addressing reporters alongside Kumar, Kejriwal said, “This is the most corrupt government in the country after independence and it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and change the government in power."

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav at his residence. The leaders in the presence of Rahul Gandhi pledged to take all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kharge said this was a “historic meeting" and it was decided to unite all parties to fight upcoming polls together.

Rahul Gandhi said this is a process to unite the parties and the opposition’s vision will be developed together.

“We will take along all the parties together in this ideological battle. We will unitedly fight the attack on institutions and the country and will take an important step in this regard," Gandhi said.

Nitish Kumar said they would try and unite more and more opposition parties. “We will together carry on efforts in this regard," he said.

The leaders also had lunch at Kharge’s residence, where JDU president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and RJD leader Manoj Jha were also present.

The JDU, RJD and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday and is expected to meet a slew of opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital.

Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

