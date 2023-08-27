Ahead of 2024 LS Polls, Former India Hockey Captain Prabodh Tirkey Likely to Join Politics

Former Indian Hockey team captain Prabodh Tirkey is likely to join politics, and may contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party.

The international hockey player is interested in contesting from the Talsara constituency in Sundargarh.

Prabodh is the native of Lulkidihi Village under Balishankra Block and he aims to develop this area by joining politics.

“I have planned to join the Congress party. I have seen that the people of my area are being neglected. Tribal people are also not getting benefits from government schemes," Prabodh said.

Prabodh has played 161 international games in his career. After retiring from job in July this year, Prabodh is concentrating on farming.

Talsara falls under the West region of Odisha and is a tribal-dominating constituency.

This Rural constituency has 2,01,747 voters of which 99,847 are male and 1,01,900 are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Talsara , recorded a voter turnout of 75.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.6% and in 2009, 65% of Talsara ‘s voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).