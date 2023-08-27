Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Meet in Mumbai, Nitish's Big Claim About NDA Allies Joining Opposition Wing

Ahead of the third joint meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Mumbai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that some other parties are likely to join the opposition wing soon. The JDU chief, however, did not disclose the names of the possible entrants.

Kumar while speaking to the media on Sunday said that he will be attending the third joint meeting of the INDIA bloc where future strategies and a roadmap for the 2024 General Elections will discussed.

“I desire to unite as many political parties as I can before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction and have no desire for myself," Nitish Kumar said.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on INDIA alliance meeting to be held in Mumbai; says, "I will be going… There is nothing personal that I want, I just want to unite everyone. I will be going & some more parties will be joining…" pic.twitter.com/pWcAaWUrAO— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

“We will discuss the INDIA bloc’s strategies for next year’s general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition," the Bihar CM was quoted as saying.

The Bihar CM also clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions for himself and not looking to gain any personal benefit out of the coalition.

This comes after Bihar minister and JDU leader Sharvan Kumar said that the people from states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh want Nitish Kumar to be the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc.

He further added that Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the PM nominee or the alliance coordinator, he added.

Some NDA Allies in Touch with INDIA Bloc: Congress

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma on Sunday claimed that at least four to five parties among the 38 political parties that had attended the meeting of BJP-led NDA are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days, a claim later backed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He also said some very important decisions will be taken at the upcoming meeting of the INDIA group, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on September 1.

“At least 4 to 5 political parties which were among the 38 parties that attended the NDA meeting addressed by PM Modi are in touch with the INDIA alliance. Some of them are expected to join the opposition bloc very soon while some before (2024) elections," Sharma said in a press conference.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31