Ahead of MP Polls, CM Chouhan Announces Regularisation of 2,792 Unauthorised Colonies; Move to Benefit 35 Lakh People
Ahead of MP Polls, CM Chouhan Announces Regularisation of 2,792 Unauthorised Colonies; Move to Benefit 35 Lakh People

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo/PTI)

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo/PTI)

Chouhan, however, warned that those developing residential colonies in future must take all permissions and failure to do so will invite action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced regularisation of 2,792 unauthorised colonies across the state, which is expected to benefit 35 lakh residents.

The announcement was made by Chouhan on Friday, months ahead of the state assembly polls that are scheduled to be held by the year-end.

“I am happy to announce regularisation of 2,792 colonies colonies in which the people have bought land with hard-earned money. People have toiled and sweated to purchase tracts of lands," he said while addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak here.

Chouhan, however, warned that those developing residential colonies in future must take all permissions and failure to do so will invite action.

“It must be ensured at all costs that people who buy lands do not suffer," the CM asserted.

As per an estimate, 35 lakh people living in these unauthorised colonies are expected to get relief due to the state government’s move.

