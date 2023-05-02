Ahead of Punjab Bypoll, Cong MLA Alleges Sexual Misconduct by AAP Min; He Denies Claims; CM Says Videos Haven’t Reached Us

A minister in the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet has come under fire from opposition parties over alleged video clippings of “sexual misconduct”, triggering demands for his sacking, even as the CM on Tuesday said “no video clippings have reached us”.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Congress MLA from Bholath and chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, made the allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. Kataruchak has refuted the allegations.

Days ahead of the crucial Jalandhar parliamentary seat by poll, Khaira handed over two purported video clippings to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought its forensic verification. He also sought the arrest and dismissal of the minister, in case the clippings were found genuine.

The CM, however, said that Khaira was in the habit of making baseless allegations only to remain in the limelight and draw political mileage.

“His allegation against my minister Kataruchak regarding employment of his relatives in his official staff is also baseless. If Kataruchak was indulging in any impropriety, why did Khaira’s political alliance field him as a candidate in the 2019 parliamentary elections? Khaira should answer,” said Mann.

Sources said the clippings — one of three minutes and other of eight minutes — have been sent to Chandigarh DGP for verifying its authenticity. With the bypoll just 10 days away, the incident has snowballed into a major controversy. What added to the row was a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who announced that the “Punjab CM would be forced to dismiss the minister… Another AAP wicket to fall in Punjab”.

Stay tuned for details of another “Big Exposure” and downfall of @AAPPunjab Minister.CM Bhagwant Mann would be forced to dismiss that minister. Countdown starts now. Another AAP wicket to fall in Punjab — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 1, 2023

Khaira has also accused the Food and Supply Minister Kataruchak of “gross misuse of his official position by appointing his son Robin Singh as his telephone assistant; his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant and Sahil Saini, his close political aide, as his cook. The minister has denied the allegation.

Read all the Latest Politics News here