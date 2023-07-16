Congress Suspends 2 Senior Odisha Leaders for 'Anti-party ​Activities' Days After Serving Notice

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday suspended two senior leaders for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, days after they were served notice to explain their side.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has suspended Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and ex- MLA Chiranjib Biswal from the party.

They were earlier served notices and to discern an explanation on the issues and allegations against them and based on their replies this action has been taken.

“The replies received from the two leaders were carefully considered and found to be unsatisfactory,” Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary-DAC, AICC, said.

Thereafter, the DAC announced to place both the leaders under suspension with immediate effect.

This comes after, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak had brought the alleged anti-party activities of the two leaders in front of the committee.

Responding to the allegations, Moquim said that “he has not violated any rules of the party. He is still in Congress and is going to fight in 2024 Election with Congress ticket itself. In case of denial for party ticket he is ready to contest as an independent candidate."

Who were the suspended leaders?

Biswal had been elected to Odisha Assembly twice on Congress tickets in the past. He is the elder son of former Deputy Chief Minister Basanta Biswal. He acted as party’s working president for some years.

Moquim was elected to Odisha Assembly for the first time in 2019. The Barabati-Cuttack MLA had voted for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election in 2022.

Notably, Moquim and Biswal had expressed their views regarding the prevailing condition in OPCC in a meeting in Bhubaneswar before some days.