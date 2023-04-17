Ajit Pawar Dismisses Reports of Planning Meeting with MLAs on April 18

Amid intense speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar also said he had no scheduled events to attend on Monday amid reports that he had called off his engagements in Pune.

“I was present at MGM Hospital in Kharagar, Navi Mumbai, on Monday to offer condolences to the families of the deceased and to provide comfort to those affected by heat during the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ Award ceremony on Sunday. I had no scheduled events (to attend) on Monday as I am still in Mumbai," the opposition leader said in a statement.

The NCP leader said he will be in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“I will be present at my office in Vidhan Bhavan for regular work. Reports are being circulated in a section of the media saying I have called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday. These are completely false reports. I have not called any such meetings of MLAs or officials," he said.

Speculation about Ajit Pawar’s next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

In a write-up in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Raut had wondered whether Maharashtra politics will witness the “second season of defections".

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charisma" for the BJP’s victory in 2014 and said inflation and jobs for youth were more important issues than the PM’s academic degrees.

When Maharashtra was under President’s rule after the results of the 2019 Assembly elections as Shiv Sena had severed ties with BJP and Opposition parties couldn’t forge alliances, Ajit Pawar secretly joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and a government was formed with Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit as his deputy. However, that government lasted for just 80 hours as Ajit resigned.

After the Shiv Sena (undivided) joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA government, Ajit took oath as deputy chief minister and handled the finance portfolio.

