Ajit Pawar is Bowing Before 'Delhi Durbar': Maha Oppn on His Meeting with Amit Shah

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday targeted Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for travelling to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, said Pawar himself used to criticize BJP leaders that they had to go to Delhi for taking decisions.

Now the same Ajit Pawar, who had an aura of his own, has to bow before the Delhi Durbar (rulers in Delhi), said the Sena (UBT) leader. Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel met Shah on Wednesday for the first time since they split the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Patel termed it a courtesy call.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, Since when Maharashtra’s leadership started going to Delhi? When the Congress was in power and the Delhi high command gave orders, you criticised it. What has changed? For decision on anything from cabinet expansion to portfolio allocation, the once self-respecting leaders have to go to Delhi. Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Mahesh Tapase said it was surprising that a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature had to travel to Delhi to meet the BJP top brass amidst the deadlock over portfolio allocation in the state. Earlier people would queue up at his (Ajit Pawar’s) office for work,” Tapase said.But Sanjay Shirsat, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said Pawar and Patel paid a courtesy visit to Shah as the BJP leader was the mastermind behind the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance.

