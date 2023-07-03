Ajit Pawar News LIVE: NCP Files Disqualification Petition Against New Maha Dy CM, 8 MLAs; Sharad Pawar 'Credits' PM Modi for Nephew's Move

Live now
Ajit Pawar News LIVE Updates: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has moved a disqualification petition from the Maharashtra assembly against rebels Ajit Pawar and eight others– who took oath as ministers in the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government–following a mutiny that split the party, amid Opposition’s efforts to forge a united front. Hours after the rebellion on Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar. NCP has also sent an e-mail to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the party is with their chief
NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party’s working president, Supriya Sule, said, “This is a democracy. Everyone has their personal opinion.” Sule had earlier met party members after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president, Supriya Sule, stated in a late-night press conference that her father and NCP chief, Sharad Pawar has spoken elaborately on the issue related to Ajit Pawar’s rebellion.
She clarified that they are not just her colleagues but her “family members.”
“Pawar saheb has treated everyone as a Family members”, she said.
“For me dada (Ajit Pawar) will always be my elder brother. I will not argue with him,” said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule in a late night presser.
In a reminder of 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. READ MORE
The nine NCP leaders included Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal from the Ajit Pawar faction.
Ajit has been making headlines over the last two months after he was rumoured to be “unhappy” in the NCP over denial of the post of party’s state unit chief, whose reins are now being taken over by Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. READ MORE
As many as eight NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday. These included Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.
The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Raj Bhawan. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was present in the Raj Bhawan, said Ajit Pawar has resigned as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lower House and he has accepted it. READ MORE
After the ‘successful’ Patna meeting for Opposition unity, plans were on with excitement for the Bengaluru session. And then comes the spoiler.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split from the middle, with Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the deputy CM of Maharashtra. READ MORE
After one year of split in Shiv Sena, which led to the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday, with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra for the fifth time.
In a Sunday of political shocks and jolts, Maharashtra’s new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar now staked claim over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar and having entered its Silver Jubilee year last month, and its symbol ‘clock’.
Addressing a crowded media conference, Ajit Pawar, 64, who took oath as Deputy CM for the 5th time, said that the entire NCP is with him and he had blessings of everyone in the party.
Giving a peek into the top-secret political drama which erupted on Sunday, Pawar revealed that he had already resigned as the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on last Friday.
Hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split after Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, the Congress on Sunday made a series jibes at the BJP, saying its “washing machine” has resumed operations, and its “dirty tricks department” was on an overdrive in the state.
Congress General Secretary, in charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said: “Clearly the BJP’s washing machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit.”
“The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP,” he added.
On a cool wintry Saturday dawn nearly four years ago, the fledling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party was patting itself and preparing to anoint Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Suddenly, they spluttered on their morning cup of tea when breakfast TV flashed news of a close-door ceremony in which BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and Deputy CM.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he would build new leadership in the party and asserted he gets more energy to work when such situations come up. Pawar also asserted he was the face of the party for the future as well.
Slamming those who left for praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said he could not understand what changed in the last four years (since the 2019 Assembly polls).
“Four years ago, when we faced elections, our target was Modi, and we were Modi’s target. Now, after opposing (him) for four years, what suddenly happened today? The real thing is they wanted to go as they needed power,” he said.
Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar celebrated his induction into the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister by bursting crackers in his home turf Baramati in Pune district on Sunday. “We are with Ajitdada. We will accept whatever decision he takes,” said Raviraj Taware, a staunch supporter of the Baramati MLA.
He claimed a majority of youths and those working in the social field in Baramati are with Ajit Pawar. “Ajit Pawar means development politics. He empowered the common party workers while developing Baramati,” said Yogesh Jagtap, a director at Malegaon Sugar Cooperative Mill and former president of NCP’s youth wing of Pune district.
Baramati is a pocket borough of the Pawars. Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule is MP from Baramati.
he Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn’t have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.
NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.
The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to jump ship and be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government, led by Shiv Sena and BJP, was “not a big thing” and that he would address the issue during a public meeting on Monday.
Addressing the media, the veteran leader said “two days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement about the NCP. He mentioned two things in his statement: that the NCP is a finished party and he referred to the irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption.”
Unfazed as the Nationalist Congress Party ‘vertically split’ in its Silver Jubilee year, its Founder-President Sharad Pawar on Sunday took the in-house ‘gaddari’ by his nephew and new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his stride.
In a stunning turn of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party on Sunday as he became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and eight other MLAs were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government — a move that his uncle and party chief, Sharad Pawar, termed as “robbery.”
NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split on Sunday after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, joined the mutiny and were made ministers in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government.
Patil said these MLAs of the NCP “cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved”. “Many are in touch with us”, he said.
Meanwhile, unfazed by the ‘split’ in NCP’s Silver Jubilee year, its Founder-President Sharad Pawar took the in-house ‘gaddari’ by his nephew and new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his stride.
“Credit PM Modi for this. There was unrest in some leaders who were facing cased and hence this move was made,” he said.
Meanwhile, angry workers in south Mumbai smeared black paint on all the ‘defectors’ who left the party on Sunday on a huge poster which had pictures of several top NCP leaders.