In 2019 Rerun, NCP's Ajit Pawar Joins Maharashtra Govt and Becomes 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra| How Leaders Reacted

In a dramatic turn of events, NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan on Sunday with the support of around 30 MLAs, out of whom eight will be part of the state cabinet. The oath taking ceremony will take place later today, sources said.

This sudden developments took place after Ajit Pawar called a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs’ meet on Sunday days after he offered to resign as Leader of Opposition (LoP) for party post. The urgent meeting called by Ajit Pawar was earlier slated to be held on July 6 in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently in Pune.

Ajit Pawar recently said he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party’s working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar’s official residence ‘Devgiri’, while state party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Ajit Pawar always followed developmental politics, and added that “double engine government got another engine now".

NCP’s Mahesh Tapase hit out at Ajit Pawar’s move and said all party workers are with Sharad Pawar and called the oath-taking a part of “Operation Lotus".

“Those who have taken oath, it’s their personal decision. We all are with Sharad Pawar," Tapase said.

Waris Pathan, AIMIM leader and Maharashtra minister told News 18 that those taking oath were “facing ED investigation".

Shiv Sena’S (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet “BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances".

“Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!" she said.

As many as eight NCP MLAs are expected to be included in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. The names include Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet, “I guess this is the mother of democracy that Modiji was talking about in his address to the US Congress!"

Something Similar Happened in 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2019.

The Shiv Sena, which was in an alliance with the BJP, won 56 seats.

Despite having enough seats to form a government together, the two allies bickered over power-sharing – who will get the chief minister’s post being the bone of contention – resulting in the Shiv Sena starting negotiations with the ideologically different Congress and NCP instead.

With no outcome in sight then, the Centre had imposed President’s Rule in Maharashtra on November 12. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continued negotiations to form an alliance, and Sharad Pawar later announced that Uddhav Thackeray had been unanimously chosen to head the new government.

However, in one of the biggest political surprises in Maharashtra, then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister in an early morning swearing-in on November 23.