Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Unrest in Shinde Camp Over Portfolios; Emotional Posters at Pawar's Home

Accusing the BJP of sponsoring the split in the NCP in Maharashtra, the Congress on Tuesday said this will only strengthen opposition unity and various parties will chalk out its further strategy at their meeting on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said all the opposition parties are aware of the BJP’s tactics and they will have to be together in fighting such forces.

“Actually, it is an opportunity for all of us and there is opposition unity. We know this type of tactics of the BJP very much. Now everybody is feeling that we have to be together to fight against these forces. It is going to strengthen opposition unity. On July 17 and 18, we are meeting in Bengaluru, where opposition parties will chalk out the programme,” he told reporters at the party headquarters.