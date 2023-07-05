Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Unrest in Shinde Camp Over Portfolios; Emotional Posters at Pawar's Home

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 08:36 IST
Mumbai, India
Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Emotional posters, calling Sharad Pawar an 83-year-old lone warrior, were put up at the Nationalist Congress Party supremo’s Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, there is unrest in the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde over portfolio distribution. Reportedly, key portfolios are being sought by Ajit Pawar’s team. Praful Patel, senior NCP leader who joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with Ajit Pawar, had too told News18 in an interview that they want important portfolios.
A report in Times of India quoted Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat as saying that when they had a
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar, when asked by News18 at his press conference that who was the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), replied: “Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the national president of the NCP?”
However, the Ajit faction is not obeying the orders of the national president, who, on Monday, removed MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party. READ MORE
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over split in the NCP in Mahashtra, saying the state’s Eknath Shinde government, in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar is the second Deputy Chief Minister is an “ED-sponsored government” and asserted that the MVA will strengthen more in the state.
Speaking to media after a meeting chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss its poll preparedness in poll-bound Mizoram, General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will remain intact in Maharashtra in view of split in the NCP,
“Nothing will happen to MVA. In fact it is opportunity for MVA to strengthen further,” he said.
It is yet to be ascertained whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government or is still in the Opposition, said Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday. The speaker said he will understand the merits of each representation and take an informed decision on the matter.
On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress. Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet. READ MORE
Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is seeing an encore of what Maharashtra witnessed with the Shiv Sena last year.
After taking oath as a cabinet minister and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar has also now staked claim to the party and its symbol. READ MORE
The entry of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP camp in the Maharashtra cabinet headed by Eknath Shinde has left members of Shiv Sena anxious and many of them are wondering whether their political space will shrink which they might have to share with NCP which has wide base in the state.
However, Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday claimed Ajit Pawar-led NCP joining the Sena-BJP government is as per a larger strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls scheduled next year.
“Party (Shiv Sena) workers and supporters have started asking us how and why did Ajit Pawar and NCP join the government? They said will it shrink their political space in the state. But I can assure you that Ajit Pawar joining the government was inevitable,” Shirsat told a regional news channel. He said the induction of Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet is a “strong shock” delivered to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar for their style of politics.
Days after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, NCP veteran Ajit Pawar and his supporting MLAs received a unique welcome into the party office after they were locked out with missing keys.
Ajit Pawar, who recently joined the Maharashtra government with the Shinde-BJP camp, was set to inaugurate a new NCP office near the state secretariat but the leaders were left locked out as the keys went missing. READ MORE
In 2019, when Sharad Pawar was addressing a rally in Satara, he was drenched in rain, but he continued his speech. The event was hugely supported by his Karyakartas, and received a lot of praise online.
The message that was conveyed then was quite clear, that an 82-year-old leader is still working hard to reach out to his voters.
Cut to 2023, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in shambles — his nephew Ajit Pawar has taken around nine MLAs with him and the party is on the verge of what looks like a split. READ MORE
With NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion of joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government rocking Maharashtra politics, speculation is rife of a similar ‘coup’ unfolding in Bihar. A day after Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s rivals claimed his Janata Dal (United) is headed for a similar split.
The speculation was reportedly triggered by Nitish Kumar holding one-on-one meetings with party MLAs and MPs.
Among the first to allege discord in the JD(U) was Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale who claimed MLA were “unhappy” with Nitish Kumar leaving the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the RJD last year. READ MORE
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has split under its own weight and clarified neither the BJP nor the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has anything to do with the rebellion in the Sharad Pawar-led outfit.
“The latest political situation in Maharashtra has arisen naturally. The state government or the BJP has no role in it. The NCP broke up under its own weight. When such a political situation arises, then being the largest party, the BJP plays the role that is expected from it,” Tomar told PTI when asked the developments in the Pawar-led outfit.
Tomar along with Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were in Bhopal to attend a meeting of the BJP’s core committee.
The Uddhav Thackery faction of Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, took a sly dig at both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
It said that Fadnavis was the chief minister at one point in time, and then he was forced to be Dy CM. Now Ajit Pawar is also Dy CM, so, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are now half-half Dy CMs.
“The CM (Shinde) is full (alone) but he is now completely doubtful. There is a new film playing in Maharashtra, one full two halves. People have not liked it,” it added.
The Shiv Sena MLAs led by CM Ekanth Shinde are reportedly upset with the entry of Ajit Pawar and around 40 MLAs into the Shinde-Fadnavis government. A report in Times of India quoted Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat as saying that when they had a majority of 172 MLAs, there was no need to NCP on board but in politics some equations have to be fitted. “No one has to give up everything, then what is the point of being in office?” he was further quoted. The report also quoted Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale as saying that instead of one bhakri (bread), everyone (Sena MLAs) will get only half a bhakri now.
Accusing the BJP of sponsoring the split in the NCP in Maharashtra, the Congress on Tuesday said this will only strengthen opposition unity and various parties will chalk out its further strategy at their meeting on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said all the opposition parties are aware of the BJP’s tactics and they will have to be together in fighting such forces.
“Actually, it is an opportunity for all of us and there is opposition unity. We know this type of tactics of the BJP very much. Now everybody is feeling that we have to be together to fight against these forces. It is going to strengthen opposition unity. On July 17 and 18, we are meeting in Bengaluru, where opposition parties will chalk out the programme,” he told reporters at the party headquarters.
Supporters of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar have put up posters outside Silver Oak, his Mumbai Residence, with an emotional appeal, saying, “An 83-year-old lone warrior is leaving home to wage a fight”.
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said only the party of which he is president and Jayant Patil the Maharashtra unit chief should use his photograph.
Those who “betrayed” his ideology should not use it, he said, two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.
“Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph,” Pawar senior told reporters here. READ MORE
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government and claiming the support of the bulk of MLAs, party sources said on Tuesday.
Sharad Pawar, who returned from Satara on Monday night, is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto. READ MORE
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and asserted there is no alternative to him, while the rival NCP factions geared up for crucial meetings post-split in what is likely to be a show of strength by them.
The Congress Legislature Party met on Tuesday, while the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold their separate conclaves on Wednesday, which is expected to bring some clarity on the number of MLAs in each camp and decide their way forward. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member House and the Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of 40 of them. READ MORE
Amid the ongoing power tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party due to the rebellion led by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar told CNN-News18 on Tuesday that there is no split in the party as neither of the factions led by the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister nor Sharad Pawar have claimed the same.
“There is no split in the party. None of the sides have claimed there is a split, so there is no question of deciding a number game,” said Narvekar. READ MORE
Former union minister Praful Patel, who was among those who extended support to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) government in Maharashtra, claimed there is no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said Ajit Pawar‘s faction has the support of more than 40 out of 53 MLAs.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Patel, who was sacked from the NCP by Sharad Pawar, said there was a discussion in the party for quite some time that they wanted to be a part of the government. He said he has no hesitation to convince Sharad Pawar or Supriya Sule for his decision. READ MORE
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting on Wednesday, while the rival group headed by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also called a separate meeting of party legislators in Mumbai. The one-line whip issued by Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of the Pawar-led NCP, said the meeting has been called by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at Y B Chavan Centre on July 5, and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory. Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight MLAs on Sunday.
The Ajit Pawar camp too on Tuesday issued a notice to all current and former legislators, parliamentarians, office-bearers, working committee members and others, asking them to attend a meeting convened by Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra unit president appointed by the group, at the MET institute’s premises in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning. The notice was issued by Shivajirao Garje, who has been expelled by the Sharad Pawar-led party for `indulging in anti-party activities.’ The Ajit Pawar camp has asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify state NCP president Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad as MLAs.
NCP working president Praful Patel, who was sacked from the party by Sharad Pawar, on Monday appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party, while Anil Bhaidas Patil, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, will continue to be the party whip in the Assembly.
Three days ago, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.
Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.
Meanwhile, the Pune and Nagpur units of the Nationalist Congress Party has passed a resolution supporting supremo Sharad Pawar.