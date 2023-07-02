Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Gets Another Deputy CM in Sunday Shocker; 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Live now
Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:08 IST
Mumbai, India
Ajit Pawar Mumbai News Live Updates: In a huge political upheaval, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan along with 29 party MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf and Chhagan Bhujbal and joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Pawar, who was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s cabinet. He will share the post of Maharastra’s Dy CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Pawar, eight of his NCP colleagues also took oath Ministers in Maharastra
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday and is likely to address the shocking Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar breakup and the former’s induction in Maharashtra government.
Interestingly, this is the fourth oath-taking ceremony taking place in Maharashtra in less than 3 years amid constant powerplays.
First was when Fadnavis – Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as CM and Deputy CM. Second was when Uddhav Thackeray and MvA leaders took over.
Then Eknath Shinde was sworn-in as Maharashtra CM after a huge Shiv Sena rebel.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar jumped ship with 29 MLAs.
Key NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal from the Ajit Pawar faction took oath as Maharashtra ministers.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Pawar and BJP for breaking up parties to form a government and said principles are damned under its regime.
“Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!’ she tweeted.
Apart from Ajit Pawar, other MLAs who were sworn-in as ministers in the NDA govt include Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.
After swearing-in as the minister, Pawar greeted Governor, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and joined them on stage amid cheers.
Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan with 29 NCP MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf. Pawar is likely to join the Maharashtra government at 4 pm in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached the Raj Bhawan and the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at 4 pm.
The fast-paced political developments came after a routine meeting of his supporting MLAs and within hours, the decision was taken to walk out of the NCP.
Earlier, Ajit Pawar had offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility. The party discussed the matter on Wednesday at the national executive of the party in Delhi and the final decision is expected in two months.