CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarMaharashtra GovtParliament Monsoon SessionBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Gets Another Deputy CM in Sunday Shocker; 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Live now

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Gets Another Deputy CM in Sunday Shocker; 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Ajit Pawar Mumbai News Live Updates: "Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs have come here. An Oath ceremony will be held in Raj Bhavan," said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirming the speculations

Curated By: Kavya Mishra & Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde. (Image: ANI)

Ajit Pawar Mumbai News Live Updates: In a huge political upheaval, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan along with 29 party MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf and Chhagan Bhujbal and joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Pawar, who was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s cabinet. He will share the post of Maharastra’s Dy CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Pawar, eight of his NCP colleagues also took oath Ministers in Maharastra

Jul 02, 2023 14:58 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: Sanjay Raut To Address Press At 4 pm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday and is likely to address the shocking Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar breakup and the former’s induction in Maharashtra government.

Jul 02, 2023 14:55 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Fourth Swearing-In Ceremony In 2.5 Years

Interestingly, this is the fourth oath-taking ceremony taking place in Maharashtra in less than 3 years amid constant powerplays.

First was when Fadnavis – Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as CM and Deputy CM. Second was when Uddhav Thackeray and MvA leaders took over.

Then Eknath Shinde was sworn-in as Maharashtra CM after a huge Shiv Sena rebel.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar jumped ship with 29 MLAs.

Jul 02, 2023 14:49 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: NCP's Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal Sworn In As Maha Ministers

Key NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal from the Ajit Pawar faction took oath as Maharashtra ministers.

Jul 02, 2023 14:44 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Says 'Democracy Damned'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Pawar and BJP for breaking up parties to form a government and said principles are damned under its regime.

“Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!’ she tweeted.

Jul 02, 2023 14:41 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: These NCP MLAs Sworn-In As Ministers Today

Apart from Ajit Pawar, other MLAs who were sworn-in as ministers in the NDA govt include Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Jul 02, 2023 14:32 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde.

After swearing-in as the minister, Pawar greeted Governor, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and joined them on stage amid cheers.

Jul 02, 2023 14:31 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: Oath-Taking Ceremony Begins, 9 NCP MLAs To Take Oath

Swearing-in ceremony begins as 9 Ministers of NCP to take oath on Sunday.

Jul 02, 2023 14:29 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Guv Arrives at Raj Bhawan, Oath Taking Ceremony to Begin Shortly

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais reached Raj Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony of over 30 NCP MLAs including veteran politician Ajit Pawar.

Jul 02, 2023 14:27 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Eknath Shinde Present at Raj Bhawan

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached the Raj Bhawan and will reportedly be present at the oath-taking ceremony that was expected to be held at 2 pm but is yet to happen.

Jul 02, 2023 14:22 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: 40 NCP Leaders Likely To Jump Ship With Ajit Pawar, Says State BJP President

According to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, 40 NCP leaders with Ajit Pawar.

Jul 02, 2023 14:20 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: Sources Say Pawar Likely to Take Over as Deputy CM

According to party sources, Ajit Pawar may join the Shinde government as the deputy chief minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

Jul 02, 2023 14:18 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: 30 NCP MLAs, Including Ajit Pawar, Jump Ship

Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar, along with 29 leaders, is expected to join the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, who earlier launched a revolt against his own party Shiv Sena.

Jul 02, 2023 14:17 IST

Maharashtra Govt News LIVE: No Clarity on Pawar’s Portfolio in the Shinde Government

As Ajit Pawar is likely to join the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Sunday, there is yet no clarity on what posts he will get in the cabinet.

Sources within the party say that Pawar is likely to take over as the second deputy chief minister.

Jul 02, 2023 14:14 IST

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Oath Taking Ceremony at 2 pm

NCP leader Ajit Pawar will take oath at Raj Bhavan along with 29 MLAs at 2 pm. This comes after an urgent NCP MLAs meeting days after Pawar offered to resign as LoP.

Jul 02, 2023 14:10 IST

Maharashtra Govt News: Ajit Pawar To Join Maharashtra Government Today

Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar is expected to join the Maharashtra government at 2 pm on Sunday along with 29 MLAs, party sources said.

Jul 02, 2023 14:09 IST

In Shocker for NCP, Ajit Pawar Reaches Raj Bhawan Backed by 29 MLAs, to Join Maha Govt

Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan with 29 NCP MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf. Pawar is likely to join the Maharashtra government at 4 pm in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached the Raj Bhawan and the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at 4 pm.

Read more

Cabinet.

The fast-paced political developments came after a routine meeting of his supporting MLAs and within hours, the decision was taken to walk out of the NCP.

This afternoon, Pawar, along with several NCP heavyweights, went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais and hand over a letter of support signed by around three-dozen MLAs.

Soon afterwards, Shinde, Fadnavis, BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders of the ruling alliance also rushed to Raj Bhavan.

Pawar’s visit to Raj Bhawan comes amid rumours of him being upset about being denied the post of party’s state unit chief.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility. The party discussed the matter on Wednesday at the national executive of the party in Delhi and the final decision is expected in two months.

Latest News