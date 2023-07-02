Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Gets Another Deputy CM in Sunday Shocker; 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Interestingly, this is the fourth oath-taking ceremony taking place in Maharashtra in less than 3 years amid constant powerplays.

First was when Fadnavis – Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as CM and Deputy CM. Second was when Uddhav Thackeray and MvA leaders took over.

Then Eknath Shinde was sworn-in as Maharashtra CM after a huge Shiv Sena rebel.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar jumped ship with 29 MLAs.