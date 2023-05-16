Disqualification of MLAs Won't Topple Maharashtra Govt, Says Ajit Pawar After Letter to Speaker for Swift Action

After submission of a 79-page letter by Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation to Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra, urging swift action in the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde camp, NCP leader Ajit Pawar clarified such action would not result in the government’s downfall.

“Even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the government of Shinde and Fadnavis will not fall. There is no threat to the government," Pawar said while addressing a press conference here in Mumbai.

Supporting his viewpoint with an argument, he stated that in a legislative assembly consisting of 288 members, the government would not lose its majority threshold, even if 16 MLAs face disqualification.

During their meeting with Maharashtra’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and Assembly Secretary Jitendra Bhole, a delegation of the Shiv Sena (UBT) delivered a letter requesting prompt action regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde camp, in accordance with the recent verdict of the Supreme Court.

Sunil Prabhu, the Whip of Shiv Sena (UBT), confirmed the delegation submitted the letter to the Speaker, following the apex court’s ruling, which granted the Speaker the authority to decide on the disqualification of the 16 Shinde camp MLAs.

‘Not Even in Dreams’, Pawar’s Claim that Shinde Won’t Resign

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday reacted to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand that Eknath Shinde resigns on moral grounds and said it was unnecessary. Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that Eknath Shinde should resign on the basis of morality after the Supreme Court refused to restore the status quo in Maharashtra.

top videos

“There is no need for demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people," news agency ANI quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

After the Supreme Court order that it could have restored status quo had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned, former Mahrashtra Chief Minister said Shinde is not following Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Thackeray further stressed that he resigned from the CM post last year following a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. “I don’t regret my decision," he said.