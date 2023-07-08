Ajit Pawar News: Aaditya Thackeray Claims Shinde Has Been Asked to Resign, Fadnavis Meets CM Late Night | Updates

Maharashtra second Deputy Chief Minister and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday once again reiterated his claim for the party name and symbol before the Election Commission of India (ECI).
NCP leader Praful Patel said Ajit Pawar was unanimously chosen as the party president and termed the National Executive Meeting of the party held by Sharad Pawar in New Delhi “unofficial".
On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign, but, Shinde stressed that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.
Latest Updates in Maharashtra Politics
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with CM Eknath Shinde at his residence late Friday night.
- Speaking to ANI on the rumoured upheaval in the Shinde-led Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change in the government."
- NCP Ajit Pawar-led faction leader Praful Patel on Friday refuted reports of a split in the party and stressed that Ajit Pawar was unanimously appointed as the party president.
- “NCP held a meeting on June 30 in the presence of many MLAs and MLCs at Devgiri. In that meeting, Ajit Pawar was chosen as the leader. He then appointed Praful Patel as the national working president. This is not a split. Legislative and organisations back Ajit Pawar with the majority," he said.
- Patel also went on to say that the National Executive Meeting of the party held by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Thursday was “not official“.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.
- Shinde tweeted about the meeting and said the two leaders discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and the reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday said that NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shinde-led Sena-BJP alliance posed no threats to him.
- Ajit Pawar has himself said that it was Sharad Pawar who had wanted an alliance with the BJP in the past….in 2017, 2019 but did a U-turn later," Shinde told DD News in an interview.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined the Shinde-faction of the party in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.