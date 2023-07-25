As 'Next CM Ajit Pawar' Rumours Pick Pace, Here's What Got Political Mills Buzzing & How BJP Reacted

Maharashtra, a state that has major political break-ups, patch-ups, turmoil and changing equations within parties in last four years, is yet again tensed. This time a statement by former chief minister and senior Congressman has raised eyebrows. This leader believes that BJP will make NCP leader Ajit Pawar the next CM.

Prithviraj Chavan on Monday reiterated his belief that the BJP high command had decided to make deputy CM Ajit Pawar the next chief minister of the state as it could not hope to face the electorate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election with current CM Eknath Shinde.

As the statement began to spark new round of speculations, senior BJP leader and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was quick to nip it in the bud. Fadnavis claimed that Ajit Pawar is well aware of the fact that he would not become the chief minister and the same was conveyed to him during meetings held before July 2.

What Did Prithviraj Chavan Say?

On Monday, Chavan told a regional news channel that a decision on the disqualification of CM Shinde and 15 other MLAs of Shiv Sena will be taken around August 10.

“After deciding the disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be anointed as the chief minister around August 10," the former chief minister said.

Chavan also claimed that the BJP is not keen on contesting the next Lok Sabha elections under Shinde “as he wields no influence outside his home district of Thane".

“The BJP now has an alternative in Ajit Pawar. This is the fate of Shinde. The understanding of top BJP leadership indicates they want to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face elections,” he added.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Response to Chavan’s Statement

Responding to Chavan’s claim, Fadnavis said, “As a leader of the single largest party (BJP) in ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance), I am officially telling you that Ajit Pawar will not become the chief minister of Maharashtra".

He said the Cabinet may be expanded by August 10 and nothing else. “When meetings of ‘Mahayuti’ took place (before the July 2 induction of the NCP faction in the government), Ajit Pawar was given a clear picture that he would not get the post of chief minister," the deputy chief minister told reporters.

Fadnavis claimed a clear picture was presented to Ajit Pawar about the power-sharing formula and he had agreed to it. “He (Ajit) not only agreed to it but also made it clear in his speech that there is no discussion on changing the guard in Maharashtra,” he said.

Fadnavis snubbed Prithviraj Chavan for allegedly peddling rumours. “They should stop confusing people about ‘Mahayuti’. Leaders are not confused but party workers do get perplexed. People like Prithviraj Chavan are spreading rumours. If something is going to happen by August 10, it would be the expansion of the state Cabinet. The CM will take a call on it,” he said.

Recent Change in Maharashtra’s Politics

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. While Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, the MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Later, the crucial finance department was allotted to the nephew of Sharad Pawar. Shinde had said Ajit Pawar’s entry into the government posed no threat to him.

Why Such Speculations on Ajit Pawar?

According to a report in The Hindu, speculation about Shinde and the fate of his Shiv Sena camp, which saw ‘unrest’ after Ajit Pawar’s startling induction to the ruling government, has intensified after Shinde’s two visits to Delhi in less than a week.

On July 22, on occasion of Ajit Pawar’s 64th birthday, the NCP leader’s supporters put out banners and television advertisements hailing him as the next CM of the State, the report mentioned.

The Hindu further stated that a tweet by Ajit Pawar’s close aide, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari that “the Ajit era had begun" further fuelled speculation on Ajit Pawar becoming the next CM of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)