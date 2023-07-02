Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Maharashtra Deputy CM, 8 More NCP Leaders to Join Cabinet | Check List

As many as eight NCP MLAs are expected to be included in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. The names include Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Governor Ramesh Bais reached the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar took oath at Raj Bhawan and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde. After swearing-in as the minister, Pawar greeted Governor, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and joined them on stage.

Earlier today, Pawar reached Raj Bhawan with 30 NCP MLAs to join the Maharashtra government in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde.

As many as 30 MLAs are backing Ajit Pawar. The list includes Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Kiran Lahmate, Nilesh Lanke, Dhananjay Munde, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Daulat Daroda, Makarkand Patil, Anul Benke, Sunil Tingre, Amol Mitkari, Aditi Takre, Shekhar Nikam, Nilay Nayak, Ashok Pawar, Anil Patil and Saroj Ahire.

Pawar’s visit to Raj Bhawan comes days after he offered to resign as LoP of the Maharashtra Assembly amid rumours of him being upset about being denied the post of party’s state unit chief.