Ajit Pawar Wants to Step Down as Maha LoP, Desires Senior Post in NCP

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar wishes to step down as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He, instead, wishes for a senior post in the NCP, most likely the post of the party president. Pawar said this while addressing party workers in front of Sharad Pawar at Shanmukhanand Auditorium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This comes days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the party.

This will be the first time NCP will have the post of ‘working president’.

As the working presidents, Sule was given the responsibility of Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab whereas Patel got Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Both leaders represent the NCP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and also have contacts across parties.

Amid these important announcement, Sharad’s nephew Ajit Pawar was not given any key responsibility.

Top leaders are of the opinion that, considering the upcoming general elections, Sharad Pawar has made this decision as the first poll strategy. They are also hopeful that once Pawar decides on Maharashtra, Ajit will be given all the responsibilities as he is the face of the party in the state.

Party leaders also feel that Pawar has already made a natural division in the party, where Sule is looking after national politics and Ajit will be looking after state politics.

The new leadership team will work closely with Sule and Patel but both leaders have the responsibility to continue Sharad Pawar’s work and carry forward his legacy at a national level