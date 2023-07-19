'All Those Who Lack Confidence': Eknath Shinde Says PM Modi to Return in 2024, Takes Dig at Oppn 'Unity'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took part in BJP-led NDA’s unity meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, called the Shiv Sena the “senior most” ally of the tie-up as he extolled the bond between the two parties.

“Our association goes a long way. Our alliance is ideological and emotional, thereby strengthening the bond between the two parties,” said Shinde who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue along with the chief minister of Nagaland and former CM of Tamil Nadu. The Maharashtra CM was received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and national general secretary of BJP Vinod Tawde at the function.

Expressing belief in the leadership of PM Modi, Shinde said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will break all records and Modi will assume power yet again. “The NDA will get majority once again. Modi-ji has strengthened the economy. Today, India is respected across the world. The more the opposition parties level allegations, the stronger the NDA will become,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Shinde said: “Here we have an alliance of a strong bond and ideological common ground. There, they cannot even decide on their leader. All the opponents who lack confidence have come together. This is a win for Modi-ji.”

Shinde also said with Ajit Pawar and NCP joining the alliance, the NDA has further strengthened in Maharashtra. “The situation in Maharashtra has changed since then. We will get a clean sweep in the state. We are not worried about anything. We enjoy a 210-strong majority.”

Thirty-eight political parties attended Tuesday’s meeting in New Delhi in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was launched in the 1990s in a bid to expand its electoral base and to befriend regional allies. Shiv Sena was the first regional party to join NDA under the leadership of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. He was often consulted by senior BJP leaders such as LK Advani and Pramod Mahajan. Shiv Sena was given a place of honour since Balasaheb shared the vision of BJP’s Hindutva idelogy. After Shiv Sena, Akali Dal too followed suit and joined the NDA.