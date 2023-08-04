Allies Left NDA for Self-Interest, PM Modi Tells MPs from 5 Northern States & UTs

Those who left NDA fold was because of their “selfish” reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have told MPs during a meeting on Wednesday night as he met state in charges and other office bearers from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi.

In the meeting, the PM highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in the last nine years and how the coalition has become stronger in the last 25 years, nurtured by leaders such as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While hitting out at certain quarters, who alleged that under the Modi regime, the close and long-term allies left the NDA fold, PM Modi said, “Those who left the NDA did so because of their own selfish, political interests. This was also the case with long-term ally Akali Dal.”

It may be remembered that during the passage of the farm bills, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was a Cabinet minister in the Modi government, resigned as a minister and the Akali Dal, which was in alliance with the BJP for over 25 years, quit the NDA.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition alliance – INDIA—for being an alliance of the corrupt.

During the meeting of other clusters at Garvi Gujarat complex in New Delhi, the Prime Minister suggested that the MPs should constantly stay in touch with the people on the ground and work to improve social media presence. BJP national president JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present in this meeting.

He further stressed on the central government schemes and ensuring last mile delivery should be the top focus of all NDA MPs.

An array of traditional food from all the states and UTs was served to the guests. Sea Buckthorn Juice from Ladakh was the welcome drink. Main course served to the guests included traditional Nadru Yakhni from Jammu and Kashmir, Sepu Vadi from Himachal Pradesh, Amritsari Chole Kulche from Punjab, Bajra Khichadi & Roti from Haryana and Garhwal Ka Fannah from Uttarakhand.

For the sweet and dessert section — Ghewar from Old Delhi, Chena Murki from Chandigarh and Walnut Fudge from Srinagar was part of the menu.

Modi has so far been present in all the six cluster meetings covering states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi.

Five more such meetings of the NDA are slated to take place next week across three days. States from the west, central and north-eastern region are likely to attend the meetings next week.