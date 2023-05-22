All's Not Well in BJP's Tripura Unit? Ex-CM Biplab Deb Says 'Outsiders Hampering Party Work'

Amid speculations of discontent and infighting within the party, Tripura ex-chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that a certain influence of “outsiders” is hampering the state BJP unit.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Agartala, Biplab Dev said, “People with an infiltrator mentality are exercising ‘external influence’ on the party and that is hampering the image of it. I believe in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. I have stated this to the senior leadership in the party. "

“I will continue to do any job given to me by the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This is the second term of the BJP government in Tripura and we have already worked for the party since it was freed from the communist rule in the state," Deb added.

While the ex-chief minister refrained from talking clearly on the said ‘external force’ or taking any names, he said, “Everyone knows who is externally influencing and why. The party organisation is being affected in Tripura due to this. I’m not a bureaucrat, but I must present it before the right place."

“The party doesn’t belong to one person. Most of the state leaders have worked with me. They haven’t come from elsewhere. But they have to understand how to work in the party." he added.

In this regard, incumbent state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “We have taken account of what Biplab has said. We will talk with him. We will discuss this. To work together as a stronger party will always be the intention."

Ex-Chief minister Biplab Dev also indicated that certain disagreements and discontent are happening in Tripura BJP and all may not be well within the party unit in the state.