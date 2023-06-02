Amid Candle March For Protesting Wrestlers, Mamata Banerjee's Bike Ride | WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took to the streets to protest against manhandling of wrestlers in Delhi, rode pillion on a motorbike on Thursday. She was participating in a candle march to the Gandhi statue in support of protesting wrestlers.

In a video, which is now going viral on the internet, the Chief Minister and TMC supremo can be seen waving at her supporters as her motorcycle begins to move and her security personnel start following the bike on foot.

A careful Banerjee can be seen donning a white helmet as well. Watch the video here!

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on a motorcycle in Kolkata. Earlier this evening, she participated in a candlelight march to the Gandhi statue in support of protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/DPd6kNGWTF— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Banerjee launched a rally in support of protesting wrestlers’ agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh and said that she will fight for justice till the end.

Maintaining that their fight was a struggle for life, justice, and independence, Banerjee said BJP leaders have occupied top posts in every sports organisation in the country.

“There has been a POCSO case registered against the WFI chief, and despite the court’s intervention, nothing has been done by the police. Not just resignation, the BJP leader should be arrested. I am ashamed of the incident. We will fight till the protesting wrestlers get justice," she said.

“I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice," Banerjee said.

Banerjee led a candlelight vigil from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of the Indian football team, at Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.

“We have to understand that the community associated with sports is huge as crores of people love sports. A lot of you here are from humble backgrounds, but you have a lot of determination. That is the reason I am proud of all our sportspersons," she told the sportspersons who participated in the rally.

(With agency inputs)