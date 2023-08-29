'Amit Shah Doesn't Understand Socio-Political Fabric of Telangana': BRS Fumes After Home Minister's Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Khammam in Telangana has not gone down well with the ruling party.

On the sidelines of a public meeting called ‘Rythu Gosa, BJP Bharosa’ (farmers distress, BJP assurance), Shah attacked the BRS for putting its steering wheel in the hands of MIM. He also came down heavily on the party for ignoring farmers, highlighting what the Narendra Modi government had done for them apart from sanctioning funds for various projects in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, BRS leader Professor Dasoju Srravan said BJP is daydreaming that it will come to power in the state. He also flayed Shah for spreading communal tension.

“I feel ashamed that the minister is trying to create communal divide in a state that has not seen a single riot in the last 10 years. Their understanding of Telangana is lopsided. They do not understand the socio-political fabric of Telangana. They are striking all the wrong chords. We have ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’ here. This is why in 2018, they lost 118 out of 119 seats. They lost deposits in over 100 seats. They will lose all 119 seats this year," Srravan said.

Asserting that Telangana is a farmer welfare state where the slogan of the ruling party is ‘Ab ki bar, Kisan sarkar,’ BRS spokesperson Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy told News18: “As far as farming is concerned, Telangana is a true welfare state. No other state has spent over Rs 72,000 crore in giving out farm input assistance (Rythu Bandhu). A total of 70 lakh farmers have benefited since 2018. It is the only state in the country that provides 24×7 free electricity to farmers. We also have Rythu Bima that provides Rs 5 lakh to the kin of farmers who die due to any reason. We have also built the world’s largest irrigation project called Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme which is providing water to 45 lakh acres for one crop."

Reddy added: “BJP is scared because we are getting overwhelming response from Maharashtra. Till now, 15 lakh office bearers have joined our committees there. Modi government also bulldozed the three farm bills. The bills showed that there was no MSP for farmers, no limit on hoarding, a move designed to benefit corporates. How come those laws are farmer friendly?”