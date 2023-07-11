Amit Shah Slams 'Cozy Club of Dynasts' After SC Verdict on ED Chief Tenure, Says 'Those Rejoicing Are...'

As the opposition claims victory over the Centre after the Supreme Court held illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said who the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a “cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

“Those rejoicing over the Hon’ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons: The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same," the Home Minister wrote in a tweet.

“ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset,” he added.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 11, 2023

The extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief is invalid, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court mentioned that Chief Sanjay Mishra can head ED till July 31.

the Supreme Court, however, affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible three years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

Sanjay Mishra got an extension of one year in November 2022. His tenure as ED Director was to expire in November this year.

Questioning the Centre’s decision to grant a third extension to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Supreme Court in May this year asked the government if there is no competent person in the entire agency.

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, “Is there no competent person in the entire agency and can one person be so indispensable?"

The bench, also comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, queried Mehta, “What will happen to the agency post-2023 when he does retire?"