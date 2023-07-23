CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram Statue in AP's Kurnool
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram Statue in AP's Kurnool

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 23:55 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Union Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

"Laid the foundation stone for a 108-foot-tall statue of Prabhu Shri Ramachandra Ji, to be built by Shri Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Shah tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Ram, which once built is expected to be the country’s tallest, in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah hoped that the statue will “immerse" Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.

He also wished that the colossal statue will inspire people to remain unwavering in their commitment to India’s rich and timeless civilizational values.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
