J&K Situation, Corruption, No-confidence Motion: Amit Shah Tears Into Cong in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is “politically motivated" and seeks to create confusion among people while underlining that the Parliament and the citizens have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Shah said the Modi government has taken more than 50 landmark decisions in the last nine years.

“There is no question of the minority. There is also belief in the people. 60 crore poor people got new energy in their lives because of the Narendra Modi government. NDA was elected twice with the majority. After 30 years, a majority and stable government was formed," he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Top Quotes from Amit Shah’s Speech in Lok Sabha