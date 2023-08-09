J&K Situation, Corruption, No-confidence Motion: Amit Shah Tears Into Cong in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is “politically motivated" and seeks to create confusion among people while underlining that the Parliament and the citizens have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Shah said the Modi government has taken more than 50 landmark decisions in the last nine years.
“There is no question of the minority. There is also belief in the people. 60 crore poor people got new energy in their lives because of the Narendra Modi government. NDA was elected twice with the majority. After 30 years, a majority and stable government was formed," he said.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Top Quotes from Amit Shah’s Speech in Lok Sabha
- Shah said Narendra Modi is the most popular prime minister in India since independence. “Without taking any leave, if there is any PM who works for 17 hours in a day, that is Narendra Modi," he added.
- The Home Minister said PM Modi has dismantled corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement and gave importance to the politics of performance.
- Shah said Rs 25 lakh crore was sent to bank accounts of poor people without any commission while slamming Congress over corruption.
- In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Shah said there is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. “This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, and electricity were provided to her by the Modi government," he said.
- Shah said PM Modi received the highest honours of 14 nations and added it is respect of 130 crore people of India.
- Shah said India conducted surgical strikes in 2016 and air strikes in 2019 across the border. Earlier terrorists used to kill Indian soldiers during the UPA tenure, he said.
- The Home Minister said the road connectivity is now till the last village of India.
- He said that the Modi-led government saved 130 crore people from Coronavirus by administering both doses of vaccines free of cost.
- Shah said that PM Modi abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He said stone-pelting incidents have stopped. He said 1.80 lakh tourists visited Kashmir last year and pointed out theatres opened in the valley after 33 years.