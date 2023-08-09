'PM Modi Called Me At 4 AM And...': Amit Shah Briefs LS on Manipur Situation, Defends CM Biren Singh

Slamming opposition parties for politicising the situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dismissed talks of imposition of President’s rule and changing the chief minister, saying that the state government is cooperating with the Centre.

Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Shah said he is ready for discussion on Manipur where 152 people were killed in the ethnic violence but the opposition is not letting it happen.

“Shameful incidents have taken place in Manipur. But it is more shameful that some people are politicising it. Before the session began, I wrote to letters that we are ready for a discussion and there should not be a time limit. From day one, I am ready for discussion but they don’t want it to happen and only want to protest. If they did not agree with my statement then they should have asked for the prime minister’s statement," he said.

Shah highlighted that there was no bandh and curfew or blockade for any day during the last six years of the BJP government in Manipur.

152 Killed, Over 14K Arrested, 1,106 FIRs Registered: Shah

Shah said that 152 people were killed in the state and 14,898 people were arrested, and 1,106 FIRs were registered.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him at 4 am and also at 6:30 am. “16 video conference calls were held, 36,000 CAPF personnel were sent there, used IAF planes, Chief Secretary, DGP, security advisor was changed," he said.

“I was there for 3 days and 3 nights… Nityanand ji (MoS Home) was there for 23 days. A commission has been appointed to enquiry into this," he said.

He said violent incidents have reduced since 36,000 paramilitary personnel are deployed there. The Home Minister pointed out that a unified command has been formed for coordination among Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

Shah said that the government has held talks with Myanmar. “We will stop infiltration. We have held talks with Myanmar. We are making every effort," he said.

Blot on Society: Shah on Manipur Viral Video

The Home Minister said the incident in which two women were paraded naked is a blot on society.

“The video is of the 4th May incident. No one can support these anywhere in the world. Media friends pointed to me and said shouldn’t this video be handed over to the police? Why did it come a day before the parliament session?" He added that nine people have been identified and arrested and they are facing trial.

Shah Explains Myanmar’s Link in Manipur Violence

Explaining the events that led to violence, he said, “In 2021, there was a change in government in Myanmar and the military seized power. There is a Kuki Democratic Front in Myanmar which started a movement for democracy. The military launched a crackdown on them. Since there is no fencing on the Myanmar border, a large number of Kuki people from Myanmar started to come to Manipur and Mizoram. They started settling in jungles. Manipur people started to feel their demography will change. In 2022, the Home Ministry decided that there needs to be fencing on the border. We have completed 10 km of fencing and work is underway on 7 km. The survey is underway on 600 km. This is to stop illegal immigration."

Shah said that the Manipur High Court’s order to declare Meitis as tribals added fuel to the fire in the state.

“Meitis live in the valley and Kukis and Nagas reside in the mountains. From January 2023, we started to give those seeking shelter identity cards. We took their thumb impression, and eye impression and put their details in a negative list of voter cards and Aadhar cards. But their numbers (those coming from Myanmar) increased, and Meitis started to have a sense of insecurity. On April 29, a rumour spread that 58 places of refugees have been declared as villages. This led to unrest in the valley. The Manipur HC’s order in April added fuel to the fire. The HC said Meitis should be declared as tribal. This led to unrest in the mountains and there was a clash on May 3," he added.