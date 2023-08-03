Amit Shah to Meet CM Patnaik on Two-day Visit to Odisha Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha on Friday and meet chief minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

On agenda is several government and party events, along with speculations of discussions on important political matters including the BJD-BJP preparing together for the big ballot day.

This comes three days after BJD showcased its unwavering support to the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, whether in terms of the Delhi Ordinance Bill or against no-confidence motions.

Amid all this, political circles are curious to see what comes out of Shah’s visit this time.

BJP, and the central government have been keeping cordial relations which can be seen in terms of their mutual support on various bills among other things. BJD had demand to give Odisha special focus state and central grant in the ratio of 90:10 in Parliament on Wednesday.

According to political experts, the two party leaders could talk about about their respective strategies in general elections, Parliamentary affairs as well as state elections. Patnaik is also likely to raise some major demands of the state during his discussions with the home minister.

Political parties react

“Amit shah’s visit to Odisha will help to clear the confusion of state BJP. it is more important before Mission 24. Shah will discuss the stand point of party towards state and BJD in the current scenario with party members," senior Journalist Rabi Das said.

Meanwhile, Congress has called the visit “politically motivated" as BJP has stronghold in the state.

Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati said that “ahead of 2024 general election Shah’s visit is political motivated. After the formation of I.N.D.I.A both BJP and BJD afraid of and may comes for alliance"

Whereas the BJD says that the visit is to discuss different issues, with MLA Sushant Singh saying that BJD has a stronghold on ground and “does not need an alliance. “Party has landslide victory three election consecutively alone. There is no need of alliance. As an union minister Shah will visit Odisha and discuss different issue," he added.

“Amit Shah has long experience in national politics. State BJP will move with Shah’s strategy to strengthen party. Congress is fighting for its existence. BJP will make all efforts to win. BJP to fight for 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. BJP will fight in an aggressive mood," BJP state President Manmohan Samal said.

Shah’s visit

Shah will visit Odisha for two days, and is some government programmes. He will also attend the inauguration of NHAI projects in Bhubaneswar.

is scheduled to attend a review meeting on LWE and Disaster Management with Odisha Government with CM Naveen Patnaik.