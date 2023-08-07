In RS, Shah Takes Potshots at AAP-Cong Alliance, Says Delhi Services Bill Doesn’t Violate SC Order | Top Quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly defended the ‘Delhi Services Bill’ that was passed amidst vigorous parliamentary discourse on Monday. He stated that the legislation aims to make the country corruption-free and it adheres to the directives of the Supreme Court.

The BJP leader was also seen tearing into Congress as he was interrupted by party President Mallikarjun Kharge while an ‘Emergency’ reference was used in support of the Bill.

The home minister also addressed the Manipir violence issue and

Here are some highlights from Amit Shah’s speech in Rajya Sabha today.

“We have brought the Services Bill to safeguard the rights of the people of Delhi. This bill aims to make India corruption-free," said Shah.

“Shabdon ke shringar se asatya ko satya nahi banaya ja sakta…Oxford ki dictionary ke sundar, lambe shabdon ko bolne se asatya satya nahi ho jata hai," Amit Shah while speaking on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

“The bill doesn’t violate the boundaries set by the Supreme Court and its core intention remains steadfast: fostering efficient, corruption-free governance in the heart of the nation," said Shah while defending the Delhi Services Bill.

Highlighting the provisions of the bill, Shah said, “I wish to reassure you that no provisions have been altered from its original draft during the Congress tenure. Delhi services bill brought not to usurp powers of Delhi govt, but to stop encroachment on Centre’s right by it."

“Such a bill can only be introduced for a Union Territory. This is the problem of mentality that one is fighting elections of a UT but seeking powers of a state," says the Union Home Minister in Rajya Sabha speaking during the debate on Delhi Services Bill.

“Delhi services bill has not been brought to impose emergency or take away rights of people. Congress has no right to speak on democracy" said Amit Shah in response to Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems. In 2015, a government came up after an ‘Andolan’. Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn’t need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right," said Shah on AAP’s objection to the bill.

“AAP govt in Delhi transferred officers in vigilance dept as liquor scam files were with it," Amit Shah during services bill debate in Rajya Sabha.

“Congress is opposing the bill to appease AAP, which was born after opposing Congress. They (AAP) used almost three tons of offensive words against Congress and came into existence. And today they are seeking support from Congress to oppose this bill. The moment this bill will be passed, Arvind Kejriwal ji palat jayenge, thenga dikhayenge aur kuch nahi hone wala," said Shah

“I am ready for discussion on Manipur. We have nothing to hide. You (The opposition) are the ones who have something to hide that you are not letting discussion happen. If Kharge Ji says yes to a discussion on August 11, then I am also ready for it," Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a reply to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a five-hour debate amid a walkout by the opposition parties including Congress and AAP.

Last week, the opposition temporarily suspended their protests in the Lok Sabha to facilitate a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

The bill aims to replace the ordinance issued in May, granting control of the bureaucracy in the city administration to the elected government after the Supreme Court’s ruling.