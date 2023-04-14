Amit Shah Says Mamata 'Didi' Dreaming Nephew Abhishek Would Become Next Bengal CM But... | WATCH

Comparing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s regime to German dictator Adolf Hitler’s, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said she has been dreaming that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will become Bengal CM but the next chief minister will be from the BJP.

Shah reached Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman at around 12:40 and addressed a public meeting in Birbhum in the afternoon.

The BJP leader said Mamata is dreaming that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will become Bengal CM but the next chief minister will be from the BJP and its trailer will be shown in the 2024 general elections.

“I am giving you a guarantee that BJP will not let Mamata Didi’s Hitler rule in Bengal. Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the CM after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next CM is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 (general elections)," he said.

Give Us 35 Plus LS Seats from Bengal in 2024: Shah

Shah appealed to the people to ensure the BJP’s victory in 35 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha polls.

“In Bengal, you have to give BJP 35 seats and make Modi prime minister again. Tell me if Mamata can give a befitting reply to Pakistan and stop terrorism in Kashmir. Only Modi ji can do it, no one else," he added.

He also said the Mamata Banerjee government won’t survive beyond 2025.

In 2019, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state. During the visit, he will take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state.

Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery. Later in the evening, he will meet with the state party leaders and take stock of the organisational situation at a city hotel.

Shah’s programme in Bengal is part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election.

Mamata Urges Oppn to Fight Unitedly Against BJP in 2024

The TMC supremo has urged all political parties to unitedly fight the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Stating that the 2024 Parliamentary polls will be a fight between the citizens of the country and the BJP, she said people from all religions — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi — must unite to defeat the saffron party to save Indian democracy.

She also called the BJP party ‘Dushasana’ which has “devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI”.

“Every political party in India must unite to oust this BJP government. Remove ‘Dushasana’ BJP and save the common man of the country and Indian democracy," she had said.

(With PTI inputs)

