‘No 4G, 2G or 3G Party in Telangana, Only BJP’: Amit Shah Slams Dynastic Politics in Khammam Rally

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress was a “4G party (Nehru ji, Indira ji, Rajiv ji and Rahul ji), BRS a 2G party (KCR ji and KTR ji), and the MIM a 3G party”. “Neither 4G or 2G or 3G party is going to come into power in Telangana. Only the BJP party is going to form the government,” he said in an attack on dynastic politics.

He was addressing a public meeting called ‘Rythu gosa, BJP bharosa’ at Khammam to highlight the distressed state of farmers in Telangana. He criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government for discontinuing the tradition of offering pooja to the deity at Bhadrachalam temple.

“KCR’s car goes to Bhadrachalam but it does not go to the temple because the steering wheel is in the hands of MIM chief (Asaduddin) Owaisi,” Shah alleged. He said the BRS and AIMIM were working together and the youth of Telangana had not sacrificed their lives for a state run by ‘Razakars’.

“Bhadrachalam is known as the Ayodhya of South India. From the 17th century, whoever ruled Telangana has presented clothes to the deity on Ram Navami. But KCR stopped this tradition because he did not want his friend’s interests to suffer. When the BJP government comes to power, we will make sure that we offer our respects at the lotus feet of Bhadrachalam Ram,” he added.

Talking about farmer welfare, the minister said: “The (Narendra) Modi-led government has made agriculture profitable. It has collected 900 lakh MT of paddy. The minimum support price of rice has increased by 67 percent. The central government is providing Rs 2.60 lakh crore to the PM Kisan fund for 11 crore farmers. The Modi government is also working to set up 10,000 FPOs (farmer producer organisation).”

Hitting out at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in Telangana on Saturday and had said the BRS and BJP were one and the same, Shah said: “It’s not possible for the BJP and BRS to come on the same platform because the BRS and MIM are friends.”

Shah said the previous Congress-led government had released funds of Rs 2 lakh crore only to the united Andhra Pradesh. “We have given funds of Rs 2.80 lakh crore to Telangana alone. Modi has built toilets for 33 lakh poor people in Telangana. Free ration of 5 kg per month is being given to 1.90 lakh poor people, 11 lakh people have been given free gas connections. The time has come to overthrow this anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-women and anti-youth KCR government,” he said.