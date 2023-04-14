CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pilot vs GehlotAtiq AhmedRahul GandhiBJP Karnataka ListJalandhar Bypoll
Home » Politics » Amit Shah to Address 'Booth Maha Sammelan' in Rajasthan on April 15
1-MIN READ

Amit Shah to Address 'Booth Maha Sammelan' in Rajasthan on April 15

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST

Rajasthan, India

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said. . (PTI File Photo)

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said. . (PTI File Photo)

BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, state general secretary Bhajan Lal, division incharge Mukesh Dadhich and district president Rishi Bansal were among the leaders who visited the programme site and reviewed the preparations for the meeting

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a ‘Booth Maha Sammelan’ in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday.

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said.

BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, state general secretary Bhajan Lal, division incharge Mukesh Dadhich and district president Rishi Bansal were among the leaders who visited the programme site and reviewed the preparations for the meeting.

.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST