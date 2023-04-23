CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Telangana Today
Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Telangana Today

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 11:14 IST

Hyderabad, India

Amit Shah was scheduled to meet some of the key members of the blockbuster 'RRR' movie team during his visit to Telnagana, but the meeting was cancelled. (File Photo/PTI)

Amit Shah was scheduled to meet some of the key members of the blockbuster 'RRR' movie team during his visit to Telnagana, but the meeting was cancelled. (File Photo/PTI)

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to BRS in Telangana. Party sources said the saffron party will work with increased focus in the state and step up its campaign once the Assembly polls are over in neighbouring Karnataka on May 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chevella near Hyderabad this evening, BJP sources said on Sunday. His visit is part of the ‘Parliament Prabhas Yojana’ programme, they said.

Though Shah was scheduled to meet some of the key members of the blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie team during his visit, the same was cancelled, they said.

BJP sources said the saffron party will work with increased focus in Telangana and step up its campaign once the Assembly polls are over in neighbouring Karnataka on May 10.

The political one-upmanship between the ruling BRS and BJP has reached new heights in recent times with the war of words between the two parties becoming almost a daily affair.

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to BRS and the national party has had reasonable success in a couple of Assembly by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 23, 2023, 11:14 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 11:14 IST