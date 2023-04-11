CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Amit Shah to Visit West Bengal on April 14-15
1-MIN READ

Amit Shah to Visit West Bengal on April 14-15

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 15:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Shah is slated to address a public rally in Birbhum and hold several meetings(File pic/News18)

Shah will visit West Bengal at a time when the saffron party is looking to strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the panchayat election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit West Bengal on April 14-15 as a part of the ongoing preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He is slated to address a public rally in Birbhum and hold several meetings.

As per a BJP source, “Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on April 14 and April 15. He will address a public rally in Birbhum, hold organisational meetings both on April 14. He will also visit Dakshineswar temple on the Bengali New Year, which is celebrated on April 15."

“There will be organisational meetings to discuss the ongoing campaigning at the ground level for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Also, review the government policies reach to the beneficiaries," the source added.

Shah will visit West Bengal at a time when the saffron party is looking to strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the panchayat election. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress declined to give much importance to the visit.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
