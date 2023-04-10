Amit Shah's Rally in Bengal's Birbhum on April 14, Panchayat Polls in Focus

During his two-day visit to West Bengal, union home minister Amit Shah is likely to come to Siuri city of Bibhum district for a public meeting on April 14. Bharatiya Janata Party insiders say that Shah’s visit to the state will focus on the panchayat polls to be held this year, which are being seen as a bellwether for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources say Amit Shah is expected to do more than 12 rallies in West Bengal ahead of the general elections.

The senior BJP leader’s first rally is in Birbhum, at a time when the Trinamool Congress’s heavyweight district chief Anubrata Mondal is behind bars. The BJP sees it as a good opportunity to spread its influence here.

“We are very excited that Amit Shah ji will come just before the Bengali New Year. Birbhum is very important as far as Bengal politics is concerned. That is why Shah coming here is very significant for us,” a party leader told News18.

The panchayat elections are likely to be held in May and both sides are gearing up to hit the ground running.

TMC‘s Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “Let him (Shah) come. The more he visits, the more their votes will go down."

The BJP is focusing on a booth sashaktikaran (strengthening) programme and has also planned a special drive for farmers.

Sources say Shah during his visit will also underscore the violence in West Bengal around Ram Navami.

