Punjab government on Friday released 44 people from preventive detention, picked up during the crackdown and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh as well as his network of sympathisers. The opposition and religious groups are seeking leniency for detained youth they claimed were swayed by the fugitive radical preacher’s secessionist rhetoric.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said in the larger interest of the public and keeping in view that youngsters should not suffer, the Punjab Police decided to release those who had a minimum role or were just following Amritpal on religious sentiments. A total of 44 people, who were placed under preventive arrest, were handed over to their family members on Friday with the promise of good conduct in future.

The development came a day after the announcement by inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill that the Punjab Police might release 177 arrested people from preventive custody. A total of 207 people have been arrested for allegedly disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which 30 were found to have been involved in criminal activities while the remaining were under preventive arrest.

Gill had also assured that people involved in baptism and de-addiction will not be bothered. He said police teams were doing a thorough screening of remaining people under preventive arrest and, soon, they will also be released from police custody if they were not found to be involved in criminal activities.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions to police not to harass innocent people during the crackdown on Amritpal and his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, according to an official statement.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides.

Last week, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them and Amritpal has been on the run since. Punjab Police said efforts were on to nab the fugitive.

