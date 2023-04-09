Karnataka: Amul vs Nandini Rakes Up Political Slugfest, B'luru Hotels' Body Chooses Latter to 'Support Farmers'

In a big setback to Amul, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association on Sunday announced that it would choose only Nandini milk to “support the state’s farmers". The Amul vs Nandini milk debate had recently raked up a political slugfest in Karnataka, with the ruling BJP supporting Amul’s entry into the state, and the opposition suggesting a “threat" to Karnataka Milk Federation’s famed dairy brand ‘Nandini’.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently asked the opposition to not “politicise" Amul’s entry into the state. “We have absolute clarity with regard to Amul. Nandini is a national brand. It’s not restricted to Karnataka. We have popularised Nandini as a brand in other states as well," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

Hashtags like #SaveNandini and #GobackAmul are trending on Twitter ever since the controversy surfaced in Karnataka.

What Sparked the Amul vs Nandini Debate?

The debate over both milk brands was triggered by a twitter post made by Amul some time back. Gujarat-based cooperative society Amul had tweeted: “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon. #LaunchAlert. From Kengeri to Whitefield, wishing everyone a Taaza day."

In another tweet, the dairy brand said, “The #Amul family is bringing in some Taaza into #Bengaluru city. More updates coming in soon. #LaunchAlert. Taaza arriving soon in Bengaluru." While the opposition parties have charged that the BJP government was out to finish Nandini, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is clear on the issue of Amul.

A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon. #LaunchAlert

Defending Amul, Bommai had said that not only has milk production increased in the state but incentives have also been given to the milk producers. He stressed that several major dairies of KMF in the state have been established during BJP rule.

“There is no need to be afraid of Amul. Our Nandini is an established brand. We will take all the steps to give Amul a tough competition," he pointed out.

Why is Opposition Against Amul’s Entry to Karnataka?

Ever since news of Amul’s possible entry to Karnataka surfaced, the opposition parties including Congress raised an issue with it. Several Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, HD Kumaraswamy, and DK Shivakumar spoke against it. Congress believes that Amul’s entry would be a “threat" to Nandini, its lone competitor in Karnataka.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Randeep Surjewala raised the issue alleging that the BJP was trying to “sell off" Nandini. “BJP conspiracy to sell off Karnataka Milk Federation to Gujarat’s Amul is now clear," he said in a tweet.

BJP conspiracy to sell off Karnataka Milk Federation to Gujarat's Amul is now clear.1st, Mr. Amit Shah said it openly.Now, Ms. Shobha Karandlje supports it. NANDINI LOSES, AMUL GAINS,BOMMAI GOVT REMAINS 'MUTE' ! Save NANDINI,Vote BJP out !

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy also attacked the state government on this issue in a series of tweets. He alleged that Amul has this ‘bad thinking’ to finish off its lone competitor Nandini in Karnataka itself.

“One nation, one Amul, one milk and one Gujarat’ has become the official policy of the Central government. Hence, Amul is strangulating KMF by standing in its support," Kumaraswamy charged.

“Now there is a 3rd plot to finish the lifeline of Kannadigas Nandini. Plot-1: Merger of Nandini with Amul; Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement. Plot-2: Print the Hindi word ‘Dahi’ on curd." “Both plots failed due to strong opposition from Kannadigas. The central government through Amul is going to make the 3rd plot successful," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar told ANI, “We want to protect our milk and our farmers. We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul…We don’t need any Amul..our water, our milk, and our soil is strong."

