Andhra Pradesh: Ex-CM Naidu Alleges 'Conspiracy', Demands CBI Probe in Chittoor 'Assault' Case

TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged assault on him in Chittoor district and labelled the attack as “premeditated conspiracy."

While addressing the media in Vizianagaram, Naidu questioned how the State Government could dare to file a case against him, the victim of the incident. “I was attacked by a group of goons, and now a case has been filed against me as well," he said.

By lodging baseless cases against the TDP cadre, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to gain benefits in the upcoming election, said Naidu.

He challenged the State Government to respond to the queries posed by the leaders of the Opposition parties.

“I have been traveling across the state as part of the Yudha Bheri program to apprise the people about the corruption, injustice, destruction, and devastation inflicted upon the irrigation projects. During the course of this initiative, I was present in Angallu village, where I faced an attack, leading to the registration of an attempted murder case against me," Naidu explained.

The local minister and his brother conspired and lodged a case against me, noted the TDP supremo.

Detailing the sequence of events, Naidu recounted how the incident unfolded. He explained that contract works for a parallel canal to Handri-Neeva were awarded to the PLR Company, owned by Minister Ramachandra Reddy.

“When I visited to oversee the ongoing works, local farmers brought to my attention that officials, with the assistance of the police, had forcibly taken their lands without proper acquisition procedures and provision to them with Relief and Rehabilitation compensation. As I was returning, YSRCP goondas obstructed my path and attempted to kill me. By that time, my Chief Security Officer (CSO) had already alerted the district Superintendent of Police (SP)," he elaborated.

Highlighting his National Security Guard (NSG) security detail, the senior leader questioned whether he should flee when facing attacks by these troublemakers. “What would be the fate of the state if I, as a former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, were to run away from there?" he observed.

“It has become a habit for these individuals to take someone’s life and subsequently lodge cases against those associated with the victim," Naidu commented in an oblique reference to the ruling YSRCP. Pointing out incidents similar to Angallu, involving stone-pelting, were also reported from Yerragondapalem and Nadigama, the TDP supremo said that resorting to attacks has become a recurring pattern for them.

Naidu believes that the truth would be revealed through a CBI inquiry and urged for investigations into all incidents occurring across different parts of the state. He asserted that the identities of those involved in the attacks, the masterminds behind these events, and the directions given to the troublemakers would only be uncovered through a CBI probe.

Naidu showcased visuals of the Chittoor incidents during the media conference, illustrating how the police were unsuccessful in preventing these attacks.