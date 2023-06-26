CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andhra Pradesh Elections Heat Up: TDP Launches 'Four-Year-Hell' Campaign Against YSRCP

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

News18 India

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently launched this campaign with a video release on Twitter. (News18 File Photo)

All major political factions, including the ruling YSRCP, and opposition parties such as the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, are formulating novel strategies to gain an edge

With the state assembly elections fast approaching, the political climate in Andhra Pradesh is reaching a fever pitch.

All major political factions, including the ruling YSRCP, and opposition parties such as the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, are formulating novel strategies to gain an edge.

The opposition parties are increasingly turning to social media to campaign against the incumbent YSRCP.

Amidst this backdrop, the TDP, the state’s primary opposition party, has initiated a new campaign titled “Naalugella Narakam" (Four-Year-Hell). Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently launched this campaign with a video release on Twitter.

TDP sources conveyed that the campaign will highlight the perceived injustices suffered by the citizens under YSRCP rule, from the village to the state level, and the alleged illicit activities of the ruling party leaders.

They assert that the primary objective of the “Naalugella Narakam" campaign is to raise public awareness about the issues the Andhra Pradesh populace has endured for the past four years under CM Jagan’s administration.

The TDP leadership and members plan to express their opposition to the YSRCP regime in various forms throughout this one-month campaign.

The TDP leaders committed to reaching out to residents across the state, aiming to educate the public about the alleged wrongdoings of the ruling party’s leaders.

