Andhra: Vehicles Set on Fire, Stones Pelted at TDP Chief's Rally; Police Fire Tear Gas | WATCH

Violent clashes occurred in Andhra Pradesh that injured several policemen as well as supporters of TDP and the ruling YSRCP on Friday. Stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a rally of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the police, at least 20 policemen deployed to provide security were injured in the rally at Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district.

“The incident of fierce stone pelting was reported on the way to Punganur where over 20 police personnel were attacked, including the DSP," Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Y Rishant Reddy told news agency PTI.

What triggered this?

This started happening after Naidu allegedly made some derogatory remarks hile addressing a rally where he called Thamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanatha Reddy ‘Ravan’.

In retaliation to the remark, the ruling party supporters blocked the way to Angallu in Chittoor where Naidu was heading. Soon after this, the stone pelting commenced by TDP cadres, in which several supporters from both side were injured.

Lathi charge, teargas to disperse people

As the issue soon became a riot-like situation, police resorted to lathi charge and started dispersing the crowd.

Naidu’s next rally scheduled at Punganur saw police barricades along with the authorities diverting the roadshow via bypass road.

However, on this road the TDP cadres were waiting for the rally and they allegedly attacked the police and burnt a bus and a vajra vehicle. Police had to fire teargas shells to disperse them, according to PTI.

Naidu condemns the attacks

Naidu has condemned the alleged attacks of YSRCP leaders on TDP activists.

“The state will remain in peace only if such persons are sent to jail. If you come with a stick, we will face you with several sticks," Naidu said.

There were some YSRCP workers at that meeting, waving black flags, which prompted Naidu to tell them that no power on earth could threaten him.

However, when the TDP leader was proceeding towards Angallu village, some YSRCP supporters allegedly tried to attack those who were present there, injuring them. Naidu then warned the ruling party leaders of serious consequences if such violence continues.

Naidu is on a ‘Yudha Bheri’ tour to highlight the failure of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in completing irrigation projects that were started during his reign.

