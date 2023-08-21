Andhra Pradesh Villagers Welcome Chandrababu Naidu With Garland Made Of 3,000 Sweets

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently visited the Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday morning, Chandrababu Naidu was welcomed with open arms in the Godavari districts. At the Ravulapalem crossroads, the former Andhra Pradesh CM was greeted with a huge garland made of almost 3,000 putharekulu, a unique sweet treat from the Godavari regions. In the past, flower garlands, gajamala garlands, cashew garlands and similar garlands were given to political leaders on many occasions.

This is, however, the first time that a garland made of putharekulu was used to welcome a political leader. As Chandrababu Naidu’s car approached the region, a crane was used to suspend the garland from the air to welcome him. This gesture of using 3000 sweets to make a garland welcoming the TDP chief has become the talk of the town with clips of the same being shared on social media.

‘@JaiTDP supremo @ncbn being welcomed with a garland made up of 3,000 #PuuthaRekulu (a specialty sweet delicacy of Godavari districts) at Ravulapalem Junction. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/joBUc00P5r— Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) August 20, 2023

After completing the two-day tour of the Konaseema district, Chandrababu reached Amalapuram. Along the way, TDP leaders, workers and people extended a warm welcome to the party leader. Along with former CM late Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao (NTR), Chandrababu also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding their statues.

He was joined by thousands of supporters when he arrived at the Sabhasdhali and walked through a flower-filled market. Scores of the TDP activists gathered at the junction and waved the party flags, raising Jai TDP and Jai CBN slogans. Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao received congratulations from Chandrababu for the success of the public meeting in Ravulapalem.

While addressing the people, Chandrababu Naidu attacked the policies of the ruling party and assured the people that TDP would come to power. He briefly explained the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Sarpanch in a meeting of party leaders. Chandrababu stated that the Telugu Desam Party has always been fighting for the development of women since its initial days till today.