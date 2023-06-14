Annamalai’s Way or Highway for BJP-AIADMK Tie-Up? Latest Row Rocks Alliance Boat Ahead of 2024

“I will do politics my own way,” retorted Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai after the AIADMK adopted a resolution against him for his remarks that former chief ministers of the state were convicted in corruption cases. The AIADMK, in its resolution, stated that Annamalai’s statements have hurt the party cadre and that J Jayalalithaa was instrumental in helping the BJP come to power in 1998.

Annamalai, in his rebuttal, said: “I entered politics on getting inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My only wish and aim is to turn Tamil Nadu, which is the corruption capital of India, into a corruption-free state. Nobody can teach me how to treat our alliance partners and its leaders. I am well aware of the alliance dharma.”

The BJP leader added that his statement was taken out of context and refused to respond to the AIADMK — which called Annamalai an “inexperienced and irresponsible" leader — in a similar manner.

“Many former ministers have spoken regarding me without even properly understanding the context. I don’t want to degrade myself and criticise them like they did. I don’t mind making corrections if someone pinpoints mistakes in my interview (to a national daily). But at the same time, just because we are in an alliance, they cannot expect us to talk only about what they (AIADMK) want. I am here to do politics according to my conscience,” Annamalai said in a statement.

The war of words between the allies escalated on Monday with the AIADMK threatening to cut ties with the BJP if Annamalai continues to target party icons. AIADMK added that the BJP made inroads in the 2021 state assembly polls only because of its support.

Home Minister Amit Shah had recently visited the state and urged people to vote for the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying he was hopeful that the NDA would win at least 25 seats. So far, the minister has maintained that the BJP-AIADMK alliance is intact and will continue in the upcoming elections.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief appears to be standing his ground on his comments about former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s culpability in the eyes of law, an irksome point in the legacy of the AIADMK icon.

While his comments have understandably infuriated party cadre, Annamalai’s firm attitude in the face of the backlash holds him up well as a bold politician.

However, politics is all about appearing firm while ensuring hidden leeway for flexibility.

Annamalai appears to have not thought through the repercussions of his words on the future of the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

While it is clear he is the blue-eyed boy of the Modi-Shah leadership of the BJP, alliance equations and electoral winnability are real-world compulsions that even the BJP high command is not immune to.

In the coming months, Shah might directly deploy Annamalai for seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK leadership — with the very politicians at odds with him.

What would Annamalai do then, is the moot question.