Another 'Son'-Rise in DMK? TR Baalu's Heir Apparent May Get Cabinet Berth in Latest Reshuffle

After two years in power, the ruling DMK is all set for a cabinet reshuffle ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign trips scheduled for May-end.

TRB Rajaa, son of senior leader TR Baalu and a three-time MLA, is likely to become the industries minister, sources told CNN-News 18.

In January last year, the Mannargudi MLA was made the DMK IT wing secretary, replacing current finance minister P Thiaga Rajan who had set up the department that gave the much-needed social media firepower through successful elections in 2019 and 2021.

Under Rajaa, the IT wing expanded to create a larger buzz, including providing pushback against BJP-led activity, and sometimes, going on the offensive during the visit of senior central Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DMK had registered a mega win in the 2021 assembly elections, even though the AIADMK had come in not far behind in terms of perentage of votes.

This will be the first cabinet portfolio shuffle since 2021. Sources added: “TRB Rajaa is one of the favourites among the list of probable candidates who could be inducted in the cabinet. We don’t have much representation from the Delta region as well.”

Rajaa’s political career has not been without controversy. He had tweeted a caricature of Right-wing ideologue Veer Savarkar as though hitting out at a Hindu deity. However, the post was later deleted. Meanwhile, the BJP had filed a complaint against Rajaa.

A senior DMK leader on condition of anonymity said: “Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and tourism minister K Ramachandran are likely to be dropped and portfolios of a few ministers are likely to be changed. The chief minister has reviewed the performance of all the ministers and is dissatisfied with a few. Hence, there will be a significant reshuffle with the induction of a few new faces as well.”

With Rajaa’s induction in the cabinet, the Opposition will train its guns on the DMK’s “dynasty politics”. In December last year, Udayanidhi Stalin was inducted into the cabinet as the sports minister, irking the Opposition.

