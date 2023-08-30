CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

‘Are Uddhav, Sanjay Raut Pakistani Agents’? Nitesh Rane Slams Sena UBT Leaders for Remark on Ram Temple

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 14:17 IST

Mumbai, India

MLA Nitesh Rana alleged that Uddhav Thackeray provoked his party men for communal riots in Maharashtra in 2004. (Photo: PTI File)

MLA Nitesh Rane said if Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have information about the riots that might happen in Ayodhya during the Ram Temple inauguration, then they should inform the police to avoid any untoward incident

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has called Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut “Pakistani agents” in response to the latter’s statement that the trains for the Ram Temple’s inauguration in Ayodhya may be attacked.

In a video statement, Rane said, “All Indians are eagerly waiting for the opening ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On one hand, thousands of Ram devotees would be attending the event, on the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are making such comments just to create riots. Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are seen making controversial statements when it comes to any Hindu festival. However, they do not say anything during Haj or Muslim festivals. Are Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Pakistani agents?”

Further, Rane criticised Thackeray by saying, “If you see his past, he has always provoked people. In 2004, at a meeting held at Matoshree, (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence), he asked his party workers to provoke the riots in the state. I have raised this issue many times but no-one from their party has dared to comment. A few years ago, Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar and former UBT leader from Pune Neelam Gorhe had faced a police inquiry for attempting to create riot-like situation in Pune. The police had got some call records also. Shiv Sena MP Dharyashil Mane recently had made a statement that when the riots took place in Sangli district in western Maharashtra a few years, Raut was behind them.”

He further said if Thackeray and Raut have any information about the riots that might happen in Ayodhya, then “being people’s representatives, they should inform the police to avoid any untoward incident”.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde’s Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has also reacted to Raut’s statement, calling it “stupid”. “This is a disgusting form of politics. Every devotee will attend the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir with joy and enthusiasm. Crimes should be registered against people who say they are going to plant bombs. For this, I am going to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde”.

