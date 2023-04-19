Armed With Farmer-Friendly Schemes, BRS Gears Up for Third Outing in Maharashtra on April 24

After two public meetings in Maharashtra’s Nanded and Kandhar-Loha, which share borders with Telangana and have a sizeable chunk of Telugu-speaking population, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all geared up to address a third meet in Aurangabad on April 24.

The BRS is trying to woo farmers in the larger state with their farmer-friendly schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. The response to the last two meetings held at Nanded and Kandhar Loha has encouraged the party to go for a third outing.

Sources close to KCR said this is a strategic move and an attempt by the BRS chief to pitch the Telangana model of development to a wider demographic including non-Telugu-speaking population.

“We are focused on contesting and winning the local body polls in Maharashtra. The positive response from the crowd after the two public meetings have only reinforced that the people of Maharashtra want change. Many farm leaders have joined the party because they want schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalita Bandhu to be implemented here. We are expecting a turnout of at least 1.5 lakh people in Aurangabad as well,” said BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy.

Ahead of the public meeting, a few politicians from Aurangabad joined BRS. Former MLA Anna Saheb Mane, Santhosh Mane and Prashant Patil are among the leaders who joined. Anna Saheb Mane, senior leader from Shiv Sena, has been an MLA twice. The chief minister welcomed the leaders into the party with a pink scarf.

Santhosh Kumar from Gangapur Constituency and Aurangabad NCP youth president Prashant Patil also joined BRS. Kumar had contested from Gangapur from NCP and secured 82,000 votes.

Speaking to the media recently, Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, who is in charge of the arrangements for the meeting, had claimed that people in Maharashtra want the Telangana model. He also informed that many more leaders are set to join BRS in the presence of the chief minister in Aurangabad.

When asked if the Telangana model will work its charm in a politically crowded state like Maharashtra, a senior leader on the condition of anonymity said when KCR started the Telangana agitation in 2001, there were people who mocked him for dreaming about something that was impossible to achieve.

“One can see the same vigour, determination and zeal that KCR had when he started fighting for Telangana. I remember those days when people would voluntarily come to attend KCR’s rally only to hear him speak about issues that no one spoke about earlier. Today, a similar situation is playing out in Maharashtra. KCR started the Telangana movement without any prior experience or political support. People pinned their hopes on him and he delivered Telangana to them. The same history will repeat in Maharashtra as well. It’s only a matter of time.”

BRS leaders also said a handful of people from NCP, Shiv Sena and even the BJP are set to join the party in Aurangabad. They also believe that KCR’s tribute to DR BR Ambedkar by building his tallest statue in Hyderabad has been instrumental in promoting his efforts not just in Maharashtra but in other states as well.

BRS has seen the agrarian crisis in Maharashtra as a point of entry. Earlier this month, KCR welcomed leaders of the Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan (Farmers Association) into the BRS party by offering pink scarves.

“The state government is spending Rs 4.5 lakh crore for farmers in the form of Rythu Bandhu, Raithu Bhima, free electricity, irrigation etc. Why is Maharashtra government not solving farmers’ issues? Why does the central government not work for farmers? Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis asked what I am doing in Maharashtra. I will not come if Telangana model is implemented in Maharashtra,” he had said.

“There is no need for protests and fights on the roads when we have the weapon of vote. There is no need to be beaten by the baton. It is enough to simply use our weapon, the vote. If we cast our vote, the farmers will emerge as rulers. This requires strong will and clear mind. Earlier ‘Shetkari Kaam Gari Party’ contested and won 76 seats in Maharashtra. We will win 200 seats now. It needs a strong determination,” he had said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here