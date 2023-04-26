BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Rs 45cr Home Renovation, Calls Him 'Maharaj'; AAP Responds

As reports of AAP chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spending nearly Rs 45 crore in “beautification" of the Chief Minister’s residence, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have slammed the AAP convenor and raised questions on the expenditure.

While Congress leader Ajay Maken raised questions on Kejriwal’s right to remain in his position. Maken on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal spent public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets

BJP on the other hand alleged that such a big sum was a pointer to the ideological “renovation" of the AAP founder, who claimed to promote honesty and simplicity when he entered politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Aam Aadmi Party leader as a “maharaj" and said even kings will bow to Kejriwal for his choice of “superior" products in the residence and his “lust for luxury and comfort".

He also alleged that Kejriwal offered Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore to media houses to not highlight the story but news channels and newspapers ignored the offer.

AAP Backs Kejriwal

In Kejriwal’s defense, while speaking to Times Now, senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the chief minister’s residence was constructed 75-80 years ago in 1942. The Delhi government’s Public Works department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation.

A senior PWD official said, “It was not renovation and a new structure has come up in place of the old structure. His camp office is also there. The expenditure is around Rs 44 crore but what is to be noted that the old structures have been replaced with new ones."

Documents provided by sources showed that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation" of Kejriwal’s government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

A Hindustan Times report mentioned AAP issued a statement, defending the expenditure. “The house was in a dilapidated condition, having been built 80 years ago in 1942. After three serious incidents, which included the ceiling of the CM’s parents’ room falling, the ceiling of the CM’s bedroom collapsing, and the office ceiling collapsing, the Public Works Department recommended the construction of a new house,” the statement said, reported HT.

How It was Spent

The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020, to June, 2022, the documents showed.

According to the documents, the total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs one crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of Rs 8.11 crore of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence, it showed.

